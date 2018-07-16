Metro Dent Hail Repair Center Performs Hail Damage Repair in Dallas and Carrollton, Texas

Lewisville, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/16/2018 --There is nothing like taking the scenic route in a luxury car. An attractive bodywork and excellent paint is indeed a treat to the eyes. Even though performance is key, style and looks deserve equal attention. Since it is quite natural that the vehicle loses its sheen and luster over time, it is essential to treat the car with some quality paint job. Over the years, these little dips and depressions can leave one's vehicle look less than its best.



With more than 25 years in business, Metro Dent Hail Repair Center has seen it all and repaired it all. The technicians are capable of using the latest technology and advanced equipment to perform hail repair and collision restoration to perfection. For one's convenience and peace of mind, they offer free estimates and a lifetime warranty on one's work.



Most importantly, they are experts in the field of hail damage repair in Dallas and Carrollton, Texas, and their exceptional team of certified technicians performs all work. By engaging the experts to work on the vehicle body, car owners can be assured that their vehicle is in the most capable hands.



Whether the vehicle has sustained hail damage, a door ding or other dent, Metro Dent is capable of using the paintless auto dent repair technology to restore it to its original look. Irrespective of the make and model, the expert specialists can restore the vehicle without compromising its factory finish. In case of chipped or cracked paint, traditional restoration and paint services are recommended to return it to its pre-accident condition.



As a locally owned and operated auto body shop center, the company is the trusted choice when it comes to car dent repair in Dallas and Denton, Texas.



For more information on car dent repair in Dallas and Denton Texas, visit http://www.hailfreecar.com/mobile-dent-repair-and-car-dent-repair-in-carrollton-tx-plano-frisco-denton-dallas-fort-worth-mckinney-texas.



About Metro Dent

Metro Dent is a reputed full service body shop who has over 25 years of valuable experience in the field of auto repairs. They are a family owned shop, who are an expert in hail damage repair, collision restoration and paintless repair services. For the convenience of their clients, they also provide pick-up and delivery services in the local area.