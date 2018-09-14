Metro Dent Hail Repair Center Performs Paintless Dent Repair in Frisco and Denton, Texas

Lewisville, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/14/2018 --Any kind of ding or dent on the car can be extremely embarrassing. To deal with such an issue, there are mainly two options to bank upon, either traditional body paint and repair or the paintless dent repair. Choosing the latter is the wise move since it proves to be a great way to get the best paintless dent repair in Frisco and Denton, Texas for the car.



The process is typically aimed at reducing or eliminating dents at trucks and other vehicles. These dents are usually the results of small accidents along the lines of door slams. Metro Dent Hail Repair Center is one such company that utilizes specialized tools to massage the damaged areas from the opposite side to work the area smooth without damaging the outer paint coat.



The most significant advantage of seeking this repair service is that one's vehicle is sure to retain its original factory finish. Unlike traditional body repair work, it is less expensive. Besides, the entire repair work is covered by their lifetime warranty and 100% satisfaction guarantee.



With years of experience in the industry, the company can successfully use the paintless dent removal technique on any vehicle. Usually, the process takes one 1-2 day to get the job done. Since they don't have to replace parts of their vehicle, paint, blend those parts, they have an incredibly quick turnover, so their customers are not without their car for longer than a few days. When the customers get their vehicle back, they will be amazed to see it fully repaired.



The process might look simple and comfortable at first glance, but that is only because trained people do it. In reality, it can be a long and complicated process.



For more information about hail repair in Carrollton and Fort Worth, Texas, visit http://www.hailfreecar.com/auto-hail-damage-repair.



About Metro Dent

Metro Dent is a reputed full service body shop who has over 25 years of valuable experience in the field of auto repairs. As a family-owned shop, they are an expert in hail damage repair, collision restoration and paintless repair services. For the convenience of their clients, they also provide pick-up and delivery services in the local area.