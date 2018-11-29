Metro Dent Hail Repair Center Specializes in Dent Repair in Denton and McKinney, Texas

Lewisville, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/29/2018 --Of all options available, dent repair service is one such effective way to eliminate dents and dings from the car. More often than not, they occur quite unexpectedly due to an unfortunate consequence. However, fixing them is easy.



It involves various methods for covering or eliminating dents, but only paintless dent repair is both broadly recommended by insurance companies and some of the best professional repair shops. Metro Dent Hail Repair Center is one of the most reliable shops that offers paintless dent repair in Denton and McKinney, Texas.



This service holds tremendous benefits, and it starts with the vehicle's initial coat of paint. The coat that the car gets in the factory is the best coat that the car will ever have, and it's important to try and preserve it as long as possible. However, while other methods may not be suitable that much, paintless dent repair eliminates that possibility. At Metro Dent Hail Repair Center, the skilled professional technicians can bring the exterior of the vehicle to its prime condition without causing any further damage.



The professionals possess a great deal of expertise when it comes to dent repair insurance claims. They make sure that their clients fully understand their coverage. In certain circumstances, they also pay the deductible under some circumstances. This is something that tells the company apart from the rest. In short, they leave no stone unturned to provide an extraordinarily high level of service.



As a full-service body shop, they also specialize in complete collision restoration services, automotive glass replacement, mechanical work, and precision color matching on all paintwork. While the vehicle is being worked on, one can find a rental car which comes in absolutely free of charge.



For more information about mobile dent repair in Plano and Dallas, Texas, visit http://www.hailfreecar.com/mobile-dent-repair-and-car-dent-repair-in-carrollton-tx-plano-frisco-denton-dallas-fort-worth-mckinney-texas.



About Metro Dent

Metro Dent is a reputed full service body shop who has over 25 years of valuable experience in the field of auto repairs. They are a family owned shop, who are an expert in hail damage repair, collision restoration and paintless repair services. For the convenience of their clients, they also provide pick-up and delivery services in the local area.