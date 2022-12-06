Metro Dent Hail Repair Center Specializes in Paintless Dent Removal in North Dallas and McKinney, Texas

Lewisville, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/06/2022 --Paintless dent removal is a complex job requiring various tools and processes. Self-service can be stressful and expensive. Leaving it to the experts is the best way to get the vehicle to look good and new without the added stress.



Usually, dents happen to the car when hit by another vehicle. Sometimes, dents occur due to improper parking when the car bumps against another vehicle or into a wall or solid object. While it is challenging to recover from a ding, it's not impossible. Engaging experts to carry out paintless dent removal in North Dallas and McKinney, Texas, from a reputed company is the best option that can reduce the dent and restore the body of the vehicle.



Metro Dent Hail Repair Center is a leading dent repair specialist that offers its clients comprehensive solutions to all dings, dents, and creases. The technicians employ cutting-edge technology and equipment, ensuring unmatched repair quality and efficiency.



The technicians bring their industry knowledge and equipment to one's doorstep to ensure clients get a ding-and-dent-free car quickly. They ensure that the dents have been eliminated from all angles and make the car look like it just came out of the showroom.



The technicians are well equipped with advanced tools, ensuring that cars get repairs of unmatched quality, no matter how expensive. They go deep beneath the surface to remove even the slightest dents. To prevent the vehicle from losing its shine, they apply special waxes and polish it till it shines like new.



Their arsenal includes scratch-free buffers, chrome polish and sponges, fine-grade sandpaper, rust remover solutions, specialized lubricants, car polishing clay, and buffer discs. They ensure that even the tiniest scratch or dent is taken out to maintain the sparkle and shine of a brand-new car.



Other than paintless dent removal, they also specialize in hail damage repair in North Dallas and McKinney, Texas. This job requires them to ensure that the repaired portion perfectly matches the color, contour, and shine of the original paint. They apply special shaping to body fillers and primers that add roundness and shape to the fixed portion.



Call 214-214-3368 for more details.



About Metro Dent

Metro Dent is a reputable full-service body shop with over 25 years of experience in auto repairs. They are a family-owned shop expert in hail damage repair, collision restoration, and paintless repair services. For the convenience of their clients, they also provide pick-up and delivery services in the local area.