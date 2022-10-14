Metro Dent Hail Repair Center Specializes in Paintless Dent Removal in Prosper and Plano, Texas

Lewisville, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/14/2022 --Metro Dent Hail Repair Center offers the best in paintless dent repair. Carrollton, McKinney, and Plano residents are also welcome to seek help from them. They have some excellent news for car owners if they have never heard about the benefits of paintless dent removal in Prosper and Plano, Texas.



It is not uncommon for hailstorms to occur in parts of Texas, resulting in minor dents and dings on vehicles. Some fender or door damage might be expected while parking the car in lots daily. It was necessary to visit a body shop to repair these issues, and a lengthy process would be involved. Considering the minor damage, one would face an eye-popping bill at the end of the day.



Dent repairs have changed thanks to paintless dent removal completely. From the back, the Metro Dent experts can massage out the dent without damaging the paint using special equipment. They can restore any vehicle's appearance with their paintless dent repair expertise, even those with cracked or chipped paint.



For over 25 years, they have handled insurance claims on behalf of clients, so they know precisely how to proceed. Moreover, they're able to simplify the process for busy people. They'll pick up the car at home, the office, or anywhere else. Within four hours, they can remove dents from a vehicle using paintless technology, leaving the customer with a car that appears as good as new.



To read some reviews, consumers can visit the testimonials page on their website. All of their work is fully warranted. They are standing by for clients now if they are ready to start paintless dent removal in Texas.



Call 214-214-3368 for details.



About Metro Dent

Metro Dent is a reputable full-service body shop that has over 25 years of valuable experience in auto repairs. They are a family-owned shop expert in hail damage repair, collision restoration, and paintless repair services. For the convenience of their clients, they also provide pick-up and delivery services in the local area.