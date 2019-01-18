Metro Dent Hail Repair Center Specializes in Paintless Dent Repair in Denton and Frisco, Texas

Lewisville, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/18/2019 --Whether the car was damaged from hail or a storm or any accident, removing dent is necessary to keep the look of the vehicle intact. At times, such onslaught on the vehicle leaves marks that the car owners might be completely unaware of. Paintless dent repair is necessary to fix those unsightly dents that the car owners wish to get rid of.



It is a method of removing minor dings and dents from a vehicle body to bring it back to its factory-like condition. Metro Dent Hail Repair Center is a reputable name when it comes to seeking paintless dent repair in Denton and Frisco, Texas. The dent repair experts use advanced tool and technology to remove any dings and dents.



Using this method takes away any stress and concerns about maintaining the vehicle' s original strength and value - especially when it comes to vintage and luxury cars.



While traditional repairs use filler and paint to fix damaged areas, paintless dent removal uses specialized tools that do not alter the original finish. At Metro Dent Hail Repair Center, the technicians bring their experience and expertise to determine if the damages can be covered. They also offer free online estimates for those at the beginning of the process.



The entire process of dent removal is carried out with precision and care. Unlike traditional dent removal, paintless dent removal does not need any solvent like paint and body filler containing toxic chemicals.



As a family-owned and operated business, the company has earned an excellent reputation for their sheer commitment and excellence in handling the task. Irrespective of the model, they can successfully use the paintless dent removal technique on any vehicle.



About Metro Dent

Metro Dent is a reputed full service body shop who has over 25 years of valuable experience in the field of auto repairs. They are a family owned shop, who are an expert in hail damage repair, collision restoration and paintless repair services. For the convenience of their clients, they also provide pick-up and delivery services in the local area.