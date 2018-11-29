Metro Dent Hail Repair Center Stands out with Mobile Dent Repair in Plano and Dallas, Texas

Lewisville, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/29/2018 --A car is a substantial financial investment, and the investment should continue to maintain its value. However, in reality, that's not always the case. Certain things like dents or dings reduce the value of the car or truck. Such a car with unexpected dings and dents is not at all a good experience to drive.



Moreover, when it comes to making an entry into an event such as a birthday bash or wedding reception, it is necessary to drive a clean car. A car holds the owner's prestige and speaks volumes of their status.



To keep the car in good condition, it is high time to get such issues addressed with a mobile dent repair service. This is where Metro Dent Hail Repair Center comes in. Coupled with years of experience and expertise, the company is pleased to offer quality mobile dent repair in Plano and Dallas, Texas.



While standard body shops fail to live up to the expectations despite a scheduled appointment, Metro Dent Hail Repair Center has the required skill and expertise to handle such job with precision. Unlike body shops, they can keep their prices affordable and save one time, as well.



The entire task will be finished in as little as an hour with the help of the highly trained and seasoned technician. Armed with years of experience and expertise, they can quickly determine where the damage was in the first place.



The technicians use smart repair procedures to locate dents or dings and fix minor scrapes and scratches. Besides, they also repair the damage to cloth and leather seats. A simple calculation will reveal that the majority of the repairs cost half of what a standard repair shop would set the clients back.



For more information about dent repair in Denton and McKinney, Texas, visit http://www.hailfreecar.com/auto-hail-damage-repair.



About Metro Dent

Metro Dent is a reputed full service body shop who has over 25 years of valuable experience in the field of auto repairs. They are a family owned shop, who are an expert in hail damage repair, collision restoration and paintless repair services. For the convenience of their clients, they also provide pick-up and delivery services in the local area.