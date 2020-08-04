Metro Dent Hail Repair Specializes in Auto Painting in Denton and Dallas, Texas

Lewisville, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/04/2020 --Automotive paint is often the first thing people notice, especially if the finish is chipped, scratched, or damaged. Metro Dent Hail Repair Center takes auto painting in Denton and Dallas, Texas, seriously. Using advanced painting technology and software, the company offers complete body paint jobs to individual panels.



With years of experience in the industry, the company has helped thousands of customers with their auto painting and collision repair services. They are committed to making the experience easy and affordable while providing reliable services.



Depending on the budget and requirement, they apply the right kind of paint to refresh the vehicle's appearance. Their technicians are experts in the art of precision color matching, and they can restore their car to its pre-accident condition and its original luster.



Metro Dent is also proud to provide complete collision restoration services for motorists throughout the Dallas and Fort Worth area. The technicians are super insightful and knowledgeable, and they know what it takes to fix damages without spending more.



With excellent training and skills in advanced repairing methods, they can identify and address the issues. Years of precise knowledge enable them to make the most of the technologies and tools to perform the repair work properly.



The highlighting feature of their service is that it ensures that the vehicle returns to the pre-damaged condition. As leading experts in the field, the technicians can easily access the full extent of the vehicle damage. After that, they bring their clients the professional estimation of required work and also related costs.



Finally, they perform the work and restore the vehicle to the original condition using innovative technology and tools. The goal is to provide complete satisfaction. As for auto painting, they utilize a high-end down-draft paint booth to offer a beautiful factory finish, leaving the vehicle looking as good as new.



About Metro Dent

Metro Dent is a reputed full-service body shop with over 25 years of valuable experience in auto repairs. They are a family-owned shop, specializing in hail damage repair, collision restoration, and auto paint services. For the convenience of their clients, they also provide pick-up and delivery services in the local area.