Metro Dent Hail Repair Specializes in Car Dent Repair in McKinney and Dallas, Texas

Metro Dent Hail can fix various types of damages with years of experience and expertise, keeping the paint surface precisely intact. These services can be applied on both steel and aluminum panels without creating any harm. The technicians are fully prepared and equipped with advanced tools and techniques to perform the services. They know just the right steps to take while performing car dent repair in McKinney and Dallas, Texas.



In case the dent is shallow, the technicians deliver super fast repairing services without wasting more than few pennies. On the other hand, dents that are several inches in diameter may require some time to be repaired. The technicians at Metro Dent Hail are efficient and expert at handling any damages.



The dent repair experts are familiar with various types of techniques. Some dent issues may need metal rods and body picks for pushing out dents from outside of the panel. With dent repair, small higher spots can be easily removed from the surface. Sometimes, the technicians can blend high spots to match the texture of the paint.



Besides providing a dent removal package, Metro Dent Hail Repair also specializes in some of the other services. Car owners will be able to enjoy car wash services from them. The technicians go the extra mile to provide extraordinary services that leave their customers satisfied time and again.



As a full-service body shop, the company provides complete collision restoration services, automotive glass replacement, mechanical work, and precision color matching on all paintwork.



For more information on dent repair in McKinney and Dallas, Texas, visit http://www.hailfreecar.com/.



Call 214-735-8365 for details.



About Metro Dent

Metro Dent is a reputable full-service body shop with over 25 years of valuable experience in auto repairs. They are a family-owned shop, an expert in hail damage repair, collision restoration, and paintless repair services. For the convenience of their clients, they also provide pick-up and delivery services in the local area.