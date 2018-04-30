Metro Dent Is the Address for Comprehensive Body Shop Services in Dallas and Denton Texas

Lewisville, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/30/2018 --Metro Dent is a popular full-service body shop in Dallas and Denton Texas company that offers comprehensive collision restoration services for vehicles which includes hail repair work and paintless dent removal. The shop of Metro Dent comprises the most recent in state-of-the-art collision repair technology. So, one can rest assured that their knowledgeable and devoted technicians have the resources and tools to quickly restore the vehicle to its pre-crash condition. The main aim of Metro Dent is to repair the car as fast as possible so that vehicle owners can get back on the road quickly.



The company also specializes in full-service mechanical work, auto detailing, precision color matching on all paintwork and automotive glass replacement. There are many benefits of choosing Metro Dent for repairing car which includes a lifetime warranty, concierge service, free car rental, free estimates. Apart from all these the company accepts almost all insurances and ensures the complete satisfaction of the customers. Being a trusted paintless dent repair in McKinney and Plano Texas, and collision repair company, Metro Dent at present serves the customers from Plano, Fort Worth, Frisco, Carrollton, Denton, Dallas, Lewisville, Texas, etc.



All the technicians at Metro Dent are highly trained, qualified and experienced, and thus they are the experts in the art of precision color matching, and they can reinstate the vehicle to its pre-accident condition and its previous sheen. The technicians here use a top class down-draft paint booth to bake in a stunning factory finish, leaving the vehicle look brand new.



To get a free estimate or to set up an appointment with the experts at Metro Dent, one can straightaway call on 214-735-8365. One can also reach the experts of the company at the toll-free number which is 877-916-4245. The experts here are more than happy to respond to the call.



About Metro Dent

Metro Dent is a leading body shop company that offers a vast range of restoration services for vehicles of all makes and models.