Metro Dent Offers in Carrollton and Denton Texas the Best Auto Dent Repair Services

Lewisville, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/18/2018 --Metro Dent is a full-service body shop that specializes in paintless auto dent removal. They are a family owned shop that has been providing dent removal services for over 25 years throughout Forth Worth, Dallas and other surrounding areas.



Paintless dent repairing is an innovative process through which the dents of a vehicle can be repaired while retaining its factory finish. The paintless dent repair or PDR technique can be used to repair any dent to restore the original appearance of a vehicle, as long as its paint has not cracked or chipped. At Metro Dent, one can avail an incredibly affordable paintless auto dent repair services in Carrollton and Denton Texas. They use specialized tools to repair a vehicle, without causing any damage to its outer paint coating. PDR is an exceptional process that requires extreme patience and precision. The Metro Dent staff working on the PDR consists of certified technicians who have several years of experience up their sleeve. They have an absolute mastery of the PDR technique which makes them capable enough to perform repairs on any vehicle.



The primary aim of Metro Dent is to restore the vehicles of their clients to its original condition. Other than providing paintless dent repair services, they also offer premium auto detailing services, glass replacement services, as well as auto painting services in Fort Worth and Frisco Texas.



Give a call on 877-916-4245, to more about the various auto services provided by Metro Dent.



About Metro Dent

Metro Dent is a reputed full service body shop who has over 25 years of valuable experience in the field of auto repairs. They are a family owned shop, who are an expert in hail damage repair, collision restoration and paintless repair services. For the convenience of their cilents, they also provide pick-up and delivery services in the local area.