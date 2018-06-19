Metro Dent Offers Premium Quality Hail Repair and AutoPainting in Frisco and Denton Texas

Lewisville, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/19/2018 --Metro Dent is a famous full-service body shop which has been serving the car owners all through Fort Worth, Dallas and a variety of surrounding areas for more than twenty-five years. Their staff members comprise of experienced technicians who are professionals in the art of exact color matching and can make every car look brand new.



Metro Dent offers many collision restoration services along with auto body repair and auto painting in Frisco and Denton Texas, which includes complete mechanical work, auto detailing, in addition to automotive glass replacement services. The devoted technicians of Metro Dent have all the required devices and apparatus to restore the look of a vehicle to its pre-accident condition. Their craftsmanship comes with a lifetime warranty and ensures the complete satisfaction of the clients. To maximize the convenience of the clients and to keep them hassle-free, Metro Dent also offers free car rentals to them, for the time frame when their cars are undergoing servicing in the company. In addition to this, the company also accepts all types of insurance claims, so one can certainly enjoy a trouble-free service.



Besides this, the company also specializes in hail repair in Carrollton and Denton Texas. This company is, in fact, one of the most reliable auto repair shops in the regions of Frisco, Plano, Lewisville and other nearby areas.



The company offers a wide range of services that includes complete collision restoration services, full service mechanical work, automotive glass replacement, auto detailing and precision color matching on all paintwork.



One can right away call on 214-735-8365 to avail paintless dent repair, collision repair, auto painting and body shop services from Metro Dent. The customer care representatives of the company are also available on their toll-free number, which is 877-916-4245.



About Metro Dent

Metro Dent is a family owned full service body shop which specializes in paintless dent removal and auto painting services.