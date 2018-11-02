Metro Dent Offers Professional Car Dent Repair in Frisco and Plano Texas

Lewisville, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/02/2018 --Metro Dent is a full-service body shop that is well-known for offering paintless auto dent removal. Being a family owned shop the company has been offering dent removal services for more than twenty-five years all through Dallas, Fort Worth as well as other nearby areas. Paintless car dent repair in Frisco and Plano Texas is an inventive process through which the dents of a vehicle can be fixed while maintaining its factory finish. Also referred to as PDR technique, this can be used to repair any dent to bring back the actual appearance of a vehicle, as long as its paint has not chipped or cracked.



At Metro Dent, one can avail an exceptionally reasonably priced paintless dent repair services at the most economical rate. They use specialized tools to repair a vehicle, without causing any harm to its outer paint coating. PDR is an outstanding procedure that necessitates extreme precision and patience. The Metro Dent staff working on the PDR comprises of certified technicians who have quite a few years of experience up their sleeve. They have a complete mastery of the PDR technique which makes them competent enough to carry out repairs on any vehicle.



The primary objective of Metro Dent is to reinstate the vehicles of their clients to its actual condition. Apart from offering paintless dent repair services and hail damage repair in McKinney and Frisco Texas, they also provide most excellent glass replacement services, auto detailing services, in addition to auto painting services. To get more information about the services that the company offers, one can call the company at 877-916-4245. One can also visit the website of the company to get more about the different auto services provided by Metro Dent.



About Metro Dent

Metro Dent is a recognized complete service body shop who has more than twenty five years of experience in the field of auto repairs.