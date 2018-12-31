Metro Dent Offers Quality and Long Lasting Car Dent Repair in Plano and Frisco Texas

Lewisville, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/31/2018 --Metro Dent is a popular full-service body shop, who has been serving the motorists all through Dallas, Fort Worth and a range of surrounding areas for over twenty-five years. Their staff consists of experienced technicians who are specialist in the art of precision color matching and can make every car look as good as new.



Auto collisions and other accidents may leave a car look severely spoiled. At Metro Dent, one can avail complete collision restoration services, to make their vehicle look as flawless as ever. They offer the best auto body repair and auto painting in Carrollton and Frisco Texas, which includes full mechanical work, auto detailing, in addition to automotive glass replacement services. The devoted technicians of this auto repair shop have all the tools and resources desired to restore the look of a vehicle to its pre-collision condition. Their artistry comes with a lifetime warranty and guarantees complete satisfaction of the clients. For the handiness of their clients, Metro Dent offers free car rentals to them, for the period when their cars are being serviced. They also accepted all kinds of insurance claims.



Metro Dent is one of the most reliable auto repair shops in the regions of Plano, Frisco, Lewisville, and other surrounding areas. They are best known for their paintless car dent repair in Plano and Frisco Texas.



Call 214-735-8365 to avail collision repair, paintless dent repair, and body shop services from Metro Dent. One can also get in touch with the company at their toll-free number, which is 877-916-4245. The executives of the company are always ready to assist the customers with their issues right at the first time.



About Metro Dent

Metro Dent is a family owned full service body shop who specializes in paintless dent removal.