Metro Dent Offers the Best Car Dent Repair in Fort Worth and Frisco

Lewisville, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/14/2018 --Metro Dent is a leading full-service body shop in Carrollton and Dallas Texas that has been serving the motorists for more than twenty-five years. Being a local and family-owned business Metro Dent ensures that the customers remain extremely satisfied with the work that they perform. In fact, Metro Dent is regarded as one of the most trusted companies that offer services like paintless dent repair (PDR), hail damage repair, and collision restoration facilities.



In case the car has been involved in a collision or experienced hail damage, then one will need an experienced professional who can restore the vehicle without breaking the budget. And Metro Dent is perhaps the best option available as they can provide the best services to the clients' at the most cost-effective rate. The primary objective of the company is to bring the vehicle back to its original condition, irrespective of the amount of damage it has suffered. The company also offers full paint, glass replacement, and premium auto detailing services.



Metro Dent has been awarded an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau which means that one can completely trust on the services that they provide as they are expected to of high quality. Apart from offering services like car dent repair in Fort Worth and Frisco, the company also provides rental cars especially for those who are looking for vehicles for rent while they are getting serviced. Also, the company is also known for accepting all types of insurance claims, and this makes it easier for the customers who are looking forward to saving money.



To avail services from Metro Dent, one can reach the agents here on 214-735-8365. One can also get in touch with the company on 877-916-4245 which is a toll-free number.



About Metro Dent

Metro Dent is a reputed family owned shop that offers a number of repairing services for the clients across areas like Dallas, Fort Worth, Plano, Frisco, McKinney, Lewisville, Denton and Carrollton.