Metro Dent Offers the Best Dent Repair in McKinney and Plano Texas

Lewisville, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/30/2018 --Metro Dent is recognized to be a leading full-service body shop that specializes in paintless dent removal services. The company has been offering paintless dent repair in McKinney and Plano Texas for more than two decades now for the customers in Plano, Fort Worth, Frisco, Carrollton, Denton, Dallas, Lewisville, TX, etc. Being a local and family-owned company, Metro Dent tries to offer maximum satisfaction to the customers by offering the best in class services. The company takes time to clarify the procedure, answer the questions, and make sure that the customers are completely satisfied with the work that they perform. All these have made Metro Dent the reliable, local experts for paintless dent repair, hail damage repair, and collision restoration services for over 25 years now.



The paintless dent repair service at Metro dent is performed by the expert technicians who are highly knowledgeable in this craft. All the experts here strive for excellence, and their main aim is to restore the vehicle to its pre-accident condition. In addition to the auto dent repair services, the company also offers body/collision service and full paint, premium auto detailing, and glass replacement.



As a leading body shop in Dallas and Denton Texas, the company takes pride in having an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau. This rating indicates that the company offers premium quality services to the customers. Besides all these Metro Dent also offers rental cars on-site, and the agents here make the process fast and flawless.



For a free estimate or for setting up an appointment with the professionals at Metro Dent, one can without delay call at 214-735-8365. The professionals of the company are also available at the toll-free number which is 877-916-4245 to assist the customers with everything related to the services that they offer.



