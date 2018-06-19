Metro Dent Offers the Best Hail Repair in Carrollton and Denton Texas

Lewisville, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/19/2018 --Metro dent is a one-stop solution when it comes to auto dents. It is a full-service body shop that specializes in paintless auto dent removal as well as hail repair in Carrollton and Denton Texas. This family-owned company has been offering dent removal services for more than 25 years now all through Dallas, Fort Worth and other nearby areas. In case the car has suffered from any damages due to hail and snow, one can get their car here as the technicians here can get the problem fixed in no time.



At Metro Dent, one can avail reasonably priced repair services for auto dents. The technicians use specialized tools to repair a vehicle, without causing any harm to its outer paint coating. At Metro Dent, the staff members working on the paintless auto dent removal consist of qualified technicians who have several years of experience in this field. They have complete expertise in PDR technique which makes them competent enough to carry out repairs on any vehicle.



The main aim of Metro Dent is to bring back the vehicles to its original condition. Apart from offering paintless dent repair services, they also offer premium glass replacement services, auto detailing services, as well as auto painting in Frisco and Denton Texas services.



There are a lot of advantages opting for services from this company. Apart from auto painting and dent repair, they also offer concierge service, free car rentals and a lifetime warranty.



To get free quotes from the company or to set up an appointment with the customer care representatives here, one can right away place a call on 877-916-4245. As of now, the company serves the residents of Dallas, Lewisville, Fort Worth, TX, and the Surrounding Areas.



About Metro Dent

