Metro Dent Offers the Best in Class Auto Dent Repair in Carrollton and Denton Texas

Specializing in paintless dent removal for automobiles, Metro Dent is a full-service body shop in Texas. A family owned and operated business, it was established over 25 years ago and provides top-notch services to motorists living in Fort Worth, Dallas and their surrounding areas. Offering exceptional service and quality work, the company has emerged as one of the most popular body shops in Dallas. Being a local, family-owned business, Metro Dent is focused on ensuring customer satisfaction through personalized service. Services provided by the firm include paintless dent repair, hail damage repair, and collision restoration.



Paintless dent repairing is a new and innovative process of dent repair practiced by a select few body shops. The procedure allows for the scratches and dents on a vehicle to be removed without damaging the original paint job or factory finish. The paintless dent repair or PDR technique can be used to restore the initial appearance of the vehicle by repairing any dent or abrasion. Customers can avail extremely affordable paintless auto dent repair in Carrollton and Denton Texas at Metro Dent.



The company utilizes specialized tools and the latest technologies to repair a vehicle without damaging its external finish or paint coating in any way. The process requires extreme precision as well as patience, which is why Metro Dent only hires qualified, skilled and certified technicians with years of experience under their belt. These professionals are highly dedicated and talented and can perform repairs on any vehicle. Metro Dent also offers other services such as glass replacement, auto detailing services as well as car dent repair in Fort Worth and Frisco.



One can call 214-735-8365 to avail the best auto dent repair services from Metro Dent. One can also visit their website to know more about the business.



About Metro Dent

