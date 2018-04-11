Metro Dent Performs Hail Repair to Perfection in Denton and Frisco, Texas

Lewisville, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/11/2018 --When a hail storm hits, avoiding the damage is nearly impossible. Repairing the hail damage is quick and easy with Metro Dent's hail repair process. Metro Dent is the leading provider of hail damage repair and the world leader in paintless dent repair. With over 25 years of valuable experience in the field, Metro Dent technicians can provide high-quality hail repair in Denton and Frisco, Texas.



They are adept at repairing vehicles that have been damaged by a hail storm. If one's vehicle is struck with hail, one can rest assured knowing that Metro Dent has the experience and technology to get the vehicle back to its pre-damaged condition.



When it comes to dent repair, the bodywork experts remove the panel and hammer out the ding and then use filler to smooth out the surface, and then they repaint the damaged area to get it as close to the way it initially was.



With Metro Dent standing by the side, one can easily bring back the vehicle to its original self following the recent storm with hail damage repair. The experts are all licensed and certified, and they can understand a headache and frustration that comes along with the vehicle being damaged by a hail storm. This is why the company lays focus on ensuring their technicians receive ongoing training that allows them to use the latest innovative methods of vehicle hail damage repair.



While dents and dings can reduce the resale value of the vehicle, hail repair can restore the vehicle to its original factory condition without affecting the factory paint finish. The process begins with an assessment followed by an estimate and on-site repairs throughout Denton and Frisco, Texas. Lifetime warranty and 100% satisfaction guarantee are the reasons why people come to them time and again.



To know more about auto painting in Dallas and Denton, Texas, visit http://www.hailfreecar.com/paint-auto-body-services.



About Metro Dent

Metro Dent is a reputed full service body shop who has over 25 years of valuable experience in the field of auto repairs. They are a family owned shop, who are an expert in hail damage repair, collision restoration and paintless repair services. For the convenience of their clients, they also provide pick-up and delivery services in the local area.