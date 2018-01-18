Metro Dent Provides in Fort Worth and Frisco Texas the Best Auto Painting Services

Lewisville, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/18/2018 --Metro Dent is a prominent full-service body shop, who has been serving the motorists throughout Fort Worth, Dallas and various surrounding areas for over twenty-five years. Their staff comprises of experienced technicians who are expert in the art of precision color matching and can make every vehicle look as good as new.



Auto collisions and other accidents may leave a vehicle looking severely damaged. At Metro Dent, one can avail complete collision restoration services, to make their vehicle look as impeccable as ever. They offer the best auto body repair and auto painting services in Fort Worth and Frisco Texas, which includes auto detailing, full mechanical work, as well as automotive glass replacement services. The dedicated technicians of this auto repair shop have all the resources and tools needed to restore the appearance of a vehicle to its pre-collision condition. Their artistry comes with a lifetime warranty and ensures the satisfaction of the clients. For the convenience of their clients, Metro Dent provides free car rentals to them, for the period when their cars are being serviced. They also accepted all types of insurance claims.



Metro Dent is one of the most trusted auto repair shops in the regions of Plano, Frisco, Lewisville and other surrounding areas. They are best known for their paintless auto dent repair services in Carrollton and Denton Texas.



Call 214-735-8365 to avail collision repair, paintless dent repair, and body shop services from Metro Dent. They can also be contacted at their toll-free number, which is 877-916-4245.



About Metro Dent

Metro Dent is a family owned full service body shop who specializes in paintless dent removal. They have been the most trusted experts for collision restoration services, paintless dent repair services and hail damage repair services for over two decades in their locality.