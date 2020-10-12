Metro Dent Provides Premium Hail Repair in Plano and Denton, Texas

Lewisville, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/12/2020 --Metro Dent is a full-service body shop in Texas that primarily specializes in providing paintless auto dent repair services in McKinney and Dallas, Texas.



This is an advanced dent repair system practiced by only a few body shops of the region and allows for dents and scratches on any vehicle to be removed without causing any damage to the factory finish or its original paint job.



Metro Dent is a family-owned and operated business that was established over 25 years ago. By providing exceptional service and advanced workmanship, Metro Dent has emerged as one of the most popular body shops in Dallas. This company emphasizes ensuring optimal customer satisfaction by delivering personalized services. Metro Dent is known to employ trained, dedicated, and qualified professional technicians who can competently work on various vehicles.



The unruly wintertime can cause a lot of problems for a vehicle. Drastic fluctuations in temperature during this time can change a rainy day into a hailstorm. Hailstorms additionally may cause car dents and cracked windshields. While hailstorms are unfortunate, these weather incidents and the car damage caused by them are not uncommon. If their vehicle is faced with such damage, people must take their car to a good body shop as soon as possible. Metro Dent is known to provide premium hail repair in Plano and Denton, Texas. The experts belonging to this company not only offer their clients with quality workmanship and personal service but also handle the repairing process right from start to finish. The professionals of Metro Dent often use the PDR to restore the perfect original appearance of a vehicle by repairing any dent caused by a hailstorm.



About Metro Dent

Metro Dent is a full-service body shop established in Texas. They have been catering to the people of Fort Worth, Frisco, McKinney, Plano, Lewisville, Denton, Carrollton, and nearby cities for more than two decades.