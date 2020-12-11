Metro Dent Provides Services for Auto Dent Repair in Dallas and Fort Worth, Texas

Lewisville, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/11/2020 --Metro Dent is a full-service body shop based in Texas. They have provided prompt, reliable, and high-quality service to people belonging to diverse parts of the state for more than two decades and have emerged as among the most trusted destination for car dent repair in Dallas and McKinney, Texas. Metro Dent is a family-owned, local company specializing in paintless dent removal (PDR).



Unlike many other auto repair shops, the staff members of Metro Dent maintain an extremely customer-centric approach. They take time to explain various repair processes to their customers, patiently answer their questions, and ensure optimal satisfaction through their premium quality work. All the technicians working at Metro Dent are incredibly experienced and well-trained. They are experts in the PDR system that requires a high level of patience, precision, and an eye for detail. The technicians of Metro Dent always strive for perfection. They aim to restore their customers' vehicle to its original condition, no matter whether it has a single door ding or a hood full of hail damage.



In the past, instances like a door ding, hail damage, or dent meant a trip to the body shop, lengthy repair work, and a rather large repair bill. However, so would not be the case as one chooses to seek out PDR services for auto dent repair in Dallas and Fort Worth, Texas through Metro Dent. PDR technique utilizes specialized tools to massage the damaged areas of a car from the opposite side to fix the damage without harming the outer paint coat. As long as a vehicle does not have cracked or chip paint, Metro Dent can successfully use the paintless dent removal technique on any automobile.



Give Metro Dent a call at 214-735-8365. They can also be contacted at their toll-free number, 877-916-4245.



About Metro Dent

Metro Dent offers a host of auto repair services to the people of Frisco, Denton, Fort Worth, Dallas, Carrollton, Plano, McKinney, Lewisville, and their nearby areas.