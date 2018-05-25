Metro Dent Provides World Class Car Dent Repair in Fort Worth and Frisco

Lewisville, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/25/2018 --Metro Dent is a full-service body shop that specializes in mobile dent repair, paintless dent repair, hail damage repair, auto painting and car dent repair in Fort Worth and Frisco. A family owned and operated business; it was founded in the state of Texas over 25 years ago. Offering exceptional artistry and high-quality service, the company serves motorists in Fort Worth and Dallas. Metro Dent strives to maximize customer satisfaction through personalized service as it is a family-owned, local business. They employ dedicated and qualified professional technicians to work on the cars and vehicles of their clients.



Apart from that, the company has also been offering auto dent repair in Carrollton and Denton Texas for the past two decades. Its services can be availed in various parts of Texas such as Plano, Frisco, Fort Worth, McKinney, Carrollton, Dallas, Fort Worth and Lewisville. The technicians employed by Metro Dent are experienced, qualified and certified industry veterans who can perform complicated repair procedures within a short period. In addition to paintless auto dent repair services, Metro Dent also offers full paint and collision service, premium auto detailing and glass replacement.



Auto collisions and other such mishaps may leave a car looking severely damaged. At Metro Dent, a motorist can avail complete collision restoration service which will make their vehicle look as good as new. All the tools and resources needed to restore a car to its pre-collision appearance and condition are present in the shop, which uses state of the art technology and cutting edge machinery during repairs. Their craft comes with a lifetime warranty and ensures the satisfaction of the clients. While the clients' car is being serviced, Metro Dent also provides free car rentals to them for their convenience. They are also known for accepting all types of insurance claims.



One can call 214-735-8365 to avail the services of Metro Dent. The firm can also be contacted at their toll-free number, 877-916-4245.



