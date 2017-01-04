Metro Glass, Inc. Partners with BizIQ

Oklahoma City, OK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/04/2017 --Metro Glass, Inc., a glass repair and replacement service provider to residential, commercial and automotive customers, announced it has entered into a partnership with BizIQ, a digital marketing company that provides services to small business clients throughout North America from its offices in Phoenix, Arizona.



In teaming up with BizIQ, Metro Glass, Inc. looks to grow the size of its customer base through an improved and more modernized web presence. BizIQ's approach with clients like the glass company involves the establishment of new online content, ranging from updated websites to bimonthly company blog posts. The marketing firm places an emphasis on the use of search engine optimization, which makes it easier for customers to find companies like Metro Glass, Inc. when performing Google searches for local businesses.



The new Metro Glass, Inc. website is slated to include a variety of timely, informative and relevant content related to the company's products and services, as well as information about glass repair in Oklahoma City, OK as an industry. All content on the new site will be written by trained copywriters, and will be updated on a regular basis to encourage customers to visit the site for the latest information.



"We've built up a reputation for providing outstanding workmanship and customer service to area residents and businesses," said Chris Weeks, owner of Metro Glass, Inc., "but we also realize our web marketing approach could use some updates. We've been very impressed with what BizIQ has done for us so far in building our new website, and we're looking forward to enjoying a long-term partnership with their team."



About Metro Glass, Inc.

Metro Glass, Inc. is a family owned and operated company providing glass replacement and glass repair in Oklahoma City, OK. Founded in 1994, the company specializes in providing a variety of glass services to residential, commercial and automotive customers.



For more information, please visit http://metroglassinc.com/.



To learn more about BizIQ and its expertise regarding local search engine optimization, or to view its extensive list of service options, please visit http://www.ebiziq.com/.