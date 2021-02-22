Metro Green Opens New C&D Landfill in Franklin County

Carnesville, GA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/22/2021 --Metro Green Recycling has recently opened a new Landfill in Carnesville, GA on January 1, 2021. This latest Metro Green location in Franklin County collects Construction and Demolition Debris and is located in Carnesville, GA. The new landfill is located off of I-85, one hour north of 285 at 12306 Old Federal Road, Carnesville, GA 3052. The operating hours for the landfill are Monday through Friday 7 am to 5 pm.



The Metro Green Franklin Landfill accepts concrete, wood, cardboard, drywall, carpet, asphalt shingle, brick, metal, and C&D debris. However, materials like batteries, tires, flammables, acids, household garbage, paints, electronics, hazardous materials, and many other such materials are not accepted. With multiple facilities in Georgia to serve clients, they process the debris resulting from construction, renovation, repair, and demolition of commercial buildings, houses, roads, bridges, and other structures. Through their facility, Metro Green is supporting North Georgia's economic development and helping it grow by providing a convenient Franklin County GA Landfill for construction and demolition projects.



Metro Green's reputable services have earned continued relationships with many of the state's most respected grading and site work, paving, demolition, trucking, and roll-off contractors. As operations increase, Metro Green plans to hire additional employees.



The Franklin landfill is an asset to the local construction community with an easy-in and easy-out experience. It offers less crowded lanes than other nearby landfill facilities. Another important point to note is Metro Green Franklin is a winner in customer service with its accurate and fast billing. There are no hidden costs for using the Metro Green Franklin landfill, as the pricing is upfront and transparent.



About Metro Green Recycling facility

C & D Landfill Franklin County is part of the Metro Green Recycling facilities and concrete recycling facilities around the greater metro Atlanta area. Metro Green Recycling's additional locations are in Atlanta and Smyrna. It was founded by Mitchell Stephens, who comes from an extensive background in the construction industry.



The original Metro Green Recycling facility in Atlanta is recognized by the USGBC's LEED program, allowing the diversion of materials such as wood, cardboard, metals, and other waste from being landfilled. Broken concrete debris brought to each plant is crushed into superior quality, recycled construction aggregate, and sold back to contractors for various applications on job sites. As Atlanta continues to develop and grow, Metro Green will remain dedicated to preserving the environment by promoting beneficial and cost-effective recycling means for the community.



Metro Green Recycling is now one of Atlanta's premier construction and demolition waste recycling facilities, offering significant economical recycling solutions for construction projects of any size. Since the company's inception, over 6 million tons of construction debris have passed through the facilities.



Contact Information:

Harrison Roberts

Metro Green Franklin

hroberts@mgrecycle.com

706-677-1400

12306 Old Federal Road

Carnesville, GA 30521, United States

https://www.metrogreenfranklin.com/