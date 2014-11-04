Metro Movers of Phoenix Provides Crating Services for Special Items

Phoenix, AZ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/04/2014 --Metro Movers has become a premier moving company in Phoenix due to the care they take with each and every move. One part of moving that people aren’t very in tune with is crating.



Crating is an integral part of moving for anyone transporting fragile, high-value items. Crating means putting an item in wood, wood frames or wood crate. Solid plywood or wooden slats are generally used because they are more durable. Moving companies will crate special items to ensure their safe arrival at their destination.



What kinds of things should be crated? Here’s a list.



- Art

- Pianos

- Pool tables

- Grandfather clocks

- Taxidermy

- Large mirrors

- statues



If you have a questions about Metro Movers crating services or general moving questions, call 602-242-1160.



