Rochester, NH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/03/2017 --The Robbie Mills Memorial Golf Tournament, which was held Wednesday, September 20 at the Lochmere Country Club in Tilton, NH, raised over $30,000 in support of youth-serving groups in the region.



The event, now in its 19th year, is hosted annually by the MetroCast Foundation and honors the memory of Robbie Mills, a 14-year-old Laconia boy who was killed in 1998 for his trail bike by two older teens. Mills' mother, Wendy Mills, is a 32-year MetroCast employee.



Proceeds from the event will support the following organizations in the region:



- Spaulding Youth Center (Northfield, NH)

- Boys and Girls Club of Lakes Region (Concord, NH)

- Granite State Children's Alliance/Child Advocacy Center (Belknap, Carroll, Strafford Counties)

- Bread and Roses Kitchen (Franklin, NH)

- Waban Projects, Inc. (Sanford, ME)

- Haven (Rochester, NH)

- Court Appointed Special Advocates of NH (CASA)

- Greater Lakes Region Charitable Fund, Children's Auction of NH



More than 30 sponsors provided support to the 2017 event: Atlantic Broadband, net2phone, Overhead Door Options, Binnie Media, The Laconia Soda Shoppe, Open Vault, Waveguide Inc., CSNNE (Comcast Sports Network-New England), A&E Network, 4th Wave Technologies, NESN, Alpha Technologies, Synacor, Unitil, Viacom Media Networks, WEEI/Lakes Media, Brick Front Restaurant, Cantin Chevrolet Inc., Harron Communications, The Hawk/Lakes Media, iGLASS Networks, INSP TV, Irwin Automotive Group, MetroCast Business Services, Mix 94.1, Northeast Radio Group, Patrick's Pub & Eatery, Reelz, Service Credit Union, Spaulding Youth Center, Squam Lake Plumbing & Heating, Strogen's Service Experts, Target Marketing Maine, and White Mountain Cable.



In addition, over 30 businesses donated prizes which were raffled off at the tournament.



"We extend our sincere thanks to our sponsors, donors, tournament players, and the MetroCast and Lochmere employees whose generous support and hard work made the event such a success," said Edward Merrill, Regional General Manager for MetroCast.



Tournament planners have slated next year's event for September 12, 2018, marking the event's 20th anniversary.