Mew and Company Offers Small Business Tax Filing in Vancouver

Tax time can be challenging for small business owners who wear so many hats. Marital breakdowns, family emergencies, and mental health issues are just a few of the reasons small business owners can fall behind during tax time. For those who need help catching up and filing on time, the Chartered Professional Accountants at Mew and Company are ready to assist.



Working with a Chartered Professional Accountant can make playing catch up more manageable. From finding slips and reconciling information to discussing tax planning strategies, working with an accountant makes tax filing for small businesses a faster, easier process.



Self-Employed Businesses

For self-employed taxpayers, Mew and Company has a tax advisor on hand who can assist with organizing financial information.



Reading and following CRA guidelines can be a daunting task for individuals already overwhelmed with the number of receipts in hand. A tax organizer can help self-employed filers understand what needs to be forwarded to their tax advisor, deductions to consider under the Canadian Income Tax Act, and how to assemble and categorize all the business expenses.



For small and self-employed business owners, the tax specialists at Mew and Company are a resource that can provide greater insight into Canadian tax laws and help avoid late filing penalties.



While getting caught up won't necessarily be pain-free, the team at Mew and Company can simplify the process of tax filing—because small and self-employed business owners have other things they need to do with their time. To get started, call 604-688-9198 or reach out through the company contact form.



About Mew + Company

Mew + Company, Vancouver, is an ideal solution to the taxation problem. With a simple philosophy of building long-lasting customer relationships, the company has been serving corporate clients in a variety of fields—including restaurants, real estate, retail, and the service industry. Investing in their specialist services will undoubtedly be fruitful for all kinds of clients.



