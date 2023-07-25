Mew Company Chartered Professional Accountants Share Tips for Income Tax Preparation in 2023

Vancouver, BC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/25/2023 --The 2022 tax scramble is over. Most Canadians have already filed taxes. For those who want to avoid the panic in 2023, the Vancouver Chartered Professional Accountants have some expert advice, so businesses and individuals can file with greater ease and peace of mind. For more, go to https://www.mewco.ca/corporate-tax-accounting-services/financial-statement-preparation/



As one of Vancouver's most respected accounting firms, Mew and Company prepares financial statements for tax preparation. More importantly, they analyze results and provide the right recommendations to help limit business liability. Whether it's orporate tax planning or personal, people need to understand how Canadian tax law relates to their situation. The first step is getting started.



1. Get organized: Mew Company Chartered Professional Accountants emphasizes the importance of maintaining an organized financial filing system to keep track of receipts, invoices, and other relevant documents needed for tax filing. This not only helps clients to limit tax liability—they are ready if the CRA comes knocking.



2. Understand Canadian tax law: taxpayers who understand applicable tax deductions can work to limit liability and maximize returns. Deductions for childcare expenses, medical expenses, charitable donations, and various tax credits may be available, depending on the business and personal situations. A knowledgeable corporate tax advisor can help clients to leverage these benefits.



3. Leverage tax planning strategies: The Chartered Professional Accountants at Mew + Company also advise to explore tax planning strategies. What are the opportunities for retirement savings plans, income splitting, and tax-loss strategies?



4. As Chartered Professional Accountants, the team stays updated on the latest tax law changes—this is important for individuals who want to stay compliant with all the legislation changes.



5. Get help: seeking professional tax advice to ensure accurate and efficient tax filing cannot be underestimated. As a team of certified professionals, Mew + Company works to support clients in protecting their wealth and preserving the equity in their businesses now and well into the future.



Learn how to streamline tax preparation to minimize stress and tax burden.







Mew + Company, Vancouver, is an ideal solution to the taxation problem. With a simple philosophy of building long-lasting customer relationships, the company has been serving corporate clients in a variety of fields—including restaurants, real estate, retail, and the service industry.







