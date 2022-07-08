Mew + Company Makes Corporate Tax Planning in Vancouver Smart and Accessible

Vancouver, BC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/08/2022 --Corporate tax planning is one of the biggest investments of any business. It makes sense. Successful businesses know how to preserve equity and grow—and this is exactly what effective corporate tax planning works to achieve. For more, go to https://www.mewco.ca/corporate-tax-accounting-services/corporate-tax-planning/



As trusted corporate tax advisors in Vancouver, Mew and Company, the team member at Mew and Company work one-on-one with business owners to gain an intimate understanding of business and lifestyle goals. Through this understanding, the tax advisors at Mew and Company can suggest and implement strategies designed to make long-term goals a reality.



Effective tax specialists need a profound understanding of Canadian tax law, including how it's evolving and changing. By staying on top of both federal and provincial tax laws, Mew and Company allows clients to optimize cash flow and operations through solutions that include:



- Corporate withdrawal optimization

- Strategic wage or dividend payments

- Income splitting options

- Dividend strategies for adult children attending university

- Share classes and shareholding strategies

- RRSP purchase and mortgage payment strategies

- Corporate and/or personal investment trade-offs

- Corporate tax and GST/PST instalment planning

- Timely payroll remittances

- Corporate tax and GST/PST return filings

- Timely and accurate filing of T4, T5, and T3

- SR&ED credit claims

- Capital dividend elections

- Tax-free rollovers of personal assets into a corporation



As both the provincial and federal governments work to bring the economy back into equilibrium, leveraging corporate tax planning will become an increasingly important strategy, especially as interest rates continue to climb.



For clients looking for solutions to free up more capital and reduce tax burden, the team members at Mew and Company are ready to help with effective strategies that are 100% compliant with Canadian tax laws.



Book an appointment to sit down with a Chartered Professional Accountant to discuss Corporate Tax Planning. Contact 604 688 9198 or lwoo@mewco.ca.



About Mew + Company

Mew + Company, Vancouver, is an ideal solution to the taxation problem. With a simple philosophy of building long-lasting customer relationships, the company has been serving corporate clients in a variety of fields—including restaurants, real estate, retail, and the service industry. Investing in their specialist services will undoubtedly be fruitful for all kinds of clients.



To learn more about Mew + Company and discuss their services, log on to https://mewco.ca/



Lilly Woo, CPA, CA, CFE, CFP

Mew + Company Chartered Professional Accountants

604-688-9198