Annerley, QLD -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/09/2016 --Maintenance Experts is proud to announce the worldwide release of the all new version of its Comprehensive Maintenance Management System that is now fully browser based.



The new version, MEX V15 is the latest in software development and innovation with a whole host of improvements and enhancements that have been vigorously tried and tested and are now available to you.



"The overall aim of MEX V15 was to provide our customers with easy access to their MEX System by providing a cross platform product through the transfer of MEX to HTML 5," said Matthew Calcutt, Head of Research & Development at MEX.



"MEX V15 has been years in the making, we've tried and testing every nook and cranny of the program and we are confident in its ability to effectively meet the demands of practical maintenance management in the workplace."



Now entirely browser based and subsequently available on a whole host of computers and devices. From Windows to Mac, Google Chrome to Internet Explorer, right across to Android tablets and iPads.



The launch of MEX V15 comes the additions of electronic permits, e-mail notifications through a cloud server and a brand new in built Report designer with no reliance on Microsoft Access to write reports.



Core modules have been updated with the Preventative Maintenance scheduler getting a makeover and now uses a new calendar and a new layout. Enhancements to the import & export feature that has eliminated the need for MEX utilities and rolled the functionality into MEX.



MEX Administrators can now integrate their Active Directory user's structure and security right into the MEX System. This is something that has been requested a few times in the past, and we are proud to announce the launch of this feature with MEX V15.



The new version is now available for trial on the MEX Maintenance Software website www.mex.com.au with all new features available on the MEX V15 introduction page.



About MEX Maintenance Software

MEX Maintenance Software are the leading developers of computerized maintenance management and can back this up with over 10,000 users in 2,000 companies worldwide. Covering every single industry including but not limited to mining, facilities management, manufacturing, utilities, fleet management, governments, ports and marines and food processing.



Any Questions?

If you have any questions about the new MEX version please contact the MEX Sales team at sales@mex.com.au or call +61 7 3392 4777.