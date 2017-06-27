Tijuana, Mexico -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/27/2017 --Founded by Dr. Jaime Ponce de Leon, Mexico Bariatrics is a holistic weight loss practice focused on delivering long-term weight loss solutions through customized programs to help patients successfully lose weight, reclaim their health, and live longer happier lives. Mexico Bariatrics is not just a bariatric surgery center, it is a long-term partner for good health, and is committed to its patients for life.



At Mexico Bariatrics, Dr. Jaime Ponce de Leon and his team have performed over 6,000 bariatric surgeries which have exceeded the average of successful weight loss management.



Mexico Bariatrics is a modern surgical facility located about 10 miles south of the border between the United States and Mexico. Many of its patients are from the US and Canada. In addition to bariatric surgery, the center offers a complete approach to weight loss, including diet and lifestyle advisory. "We believe in a lifelong process for healthy living at a healthy weight," Dr. Ponce de Leon added. "I know that my vast clinical experience and my training will allow me to provide optimal care for my patients."



About Mexico Bariatrics

Mexico Bariatrics specializes in minimally-invasive surgical weight loss procedures including LAP BAND, Gastric Bypass, as well as Gastric Sleeve, Duodenal Switch, and the revision of failed weight loss surgery. Mexico Bariatrics offers a comprehensive multidisciplinary weight loss program which includes lifestyle, medical and surgical options for weight loss by a team of dedicated and highly trained professionals.



Built on an ideology of safe and effective care, Mexico Bariatrics provides quality treatment, delivered by quality health professionals, in a quality environment. Mexico Bariatrics is one of the most popular options today for U.S. and Canadian traveling patients seeking affordable weight loss surgery abroad.



For more information, visit http://www.mexico-bariatrics.com.



Media Contact:

Dr. Jaime Ponce de Leon, MD

Mexico Bariatrics

Paseo de los Heroes 10999

Zona Rio, Tijuana, B.C.,

Mexico 22010

619-305-9017

info@mexico-bariatrics.com