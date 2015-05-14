San José, Costa Rica -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/14/2015 --Dr. Alberto Meza D.D.S., founder and Director of the famed Meza Dental Clinic, and a pioneer in the Costa Rica Dental Tourism industry, has successfully completed the American Academy of Cosmetic Dentistry (AACD) Accreditation process. In doing so, he becomes the first Costa Rican Accredited Member of the AACD.



Dr. Meza said: "Receiving the call from the Academy and hearing the great news about my accreditation made me smile from ear to ear! The only happier moments I can think of off-hand are the day the most beautiful woman in the world agreed to marry me, and the two special days my wife told me we were expecting our sons! I have been fortunate to win awards in the past for my dental accomplishments, but to me, this Accreditation is kind of like the Holy Grail of accomplishments in the field of Cosmetic Dentistry!"



"And while I knew I had demonstrated the skills required of me, and performed well on the oral and written exams, I am humbled to know that I am now among an elite group of dedicated Cosmetic Dental professionals. Hopefully this will help demonstrate further that Costa Rica is not just a place to come for inexpensive dental work, but also a great destination for those who seek hi-end cosmetic dentistry."



And his TEAM was also filled with emotion having witnessed all the Doctor had done to cross the hurdles that were required by the AACD. Dr. Marianela Marin, D.D.S. said: "I have been working side by side with Dr. Meza for nearly ten years and knew he had the talent and dedication that was required to become accredited, but it was great to learn he is officially the FIRST Cosmetic Dentist Accredited by the AACD in Costa Rica."



Howard Siegler, Meza's Director of Patient Relations added: "there is only one person who can come in first place in each race, and I am happy that it was Dr. Meza. As we up our game and continue to demonstrate we are one of the best alternatives for those who seek dental implants, cosmetic dental work or full mouth restorations, it will become obvious to those who do their research that Meza is one of the safest and best bets for treatment anywhere in the world."



"And that bodes especially well for us in a small country like Costa Rica where we stand out even more when compared to mainstream dental care providers. We have a very impressive team of some of the most skilled Cosmetic Dentists on the planet, and I am proud to be affiliated with a company that does not rest on its laurels, but keeps blazing the trail and continually seeks to reach new heights."



Mr. Siegler also noted that Dr. Marianela Marin is also working towards becoming accredited by the AACD, and Meza's management believes this will be another celebratory moment for the renowned dental clinic in the near future. He said: "It will be a further distinction of the talent we possess, and help prospective patients more easily differentiate between Meza Dental and the other clinics that serve dental tourists."



Dr. Meza remains a true pioneer in Dental Tourism, and has long led the field in Costa Rica in providing upscale cosmetic dental solutions to Americans, Canadians and other dental tourists who fly in from as far away as Russia to receive specialized care. His latest AACD Accreditation has implications that impact not only the Dental Tourism marketplace in Costa Rica, but also certain local markets in the U.S. and Canada where his peers, other AACD Accredited Cosmetic Dentists, practice.



Since the American Academy of Cosmetic Dentistry is the most recognized and prestigious oversight authority in the Cosmetic Dental industry, this new designation propels Dr. Meza and his clinic to a level that most others may never be able to reach. While there are other talented Costa Rica dentists who may have the skill to become accredited, it is questionable whether or not they are willing to do what it takes to see things thru.



There are many expenses involved in completing such a rigorous accreditation process, and the personal and time commitments may be too exhaustive for most dentists to consider, regardless of the country in which they are located. The testament to the hard work involved in becoming accredited is the fact that only a few hundred dentists worldwide have made the grade over the past twenty years. Since the requirements are so rigid and difficult, most dentists never even attempt to begin the process.



Accreditation by the AACD usually takes candidates years to complete, and is comparable to getting an advanced degree in a particular discipline. It consists of passing a written exam, completing and documenting a broad range of cosmetic dental solutions for five patients, and successfully passing an oral examination administered by the AACD Board of Examiners.



Dr. Meza's accreditation demonstrates he has a very high level of clinical skill and ability in Cosmetic Dentistry, and that he has earned a distinction that very few dentists will ever achieve. His achievement is also newsworthy inasmuch as he is only the 2nd person South of the U.S. Border to become Accredited. This means that patients who seek to be treated by the BEST Cosmetic Dentists now have a viable alternative if they are unable to afford to be treated by an AACD Accredited Dentist in Canada or in the United States.



Dr. Meza will join 8 other newly-Accredited dental professionals on stage to receive their recognition and awards of their accomplishments at the 31st Annual AACD Scientific Session held in San Francisco next week.



For the complete list of AACD 2015 accredited members see the AACD Showcase on ISSUU.



About Meza Dental

Meza Dental is a premiere Cosmetic Dental clinic located in San Jose, Costa Rica. It boasts several UCLA trained Cosmetic Dentists, have successfully treated thousands of dental tourists from the U.S. and Canada, and are well known for completing full mouth restorations using a combination of dental implants, crowns, bridges, veneers and prostheses. Dr. Meza holds the highest Accreditation from the American Academy of Cosmetic Dentistry (AACD) in Costa Rica, and has been in practice treating dental tourists for more than fifteen years.