MEZZI Expands Product Line, Adding New Royal Collection Aluminum Laptop Cases

Richmond, BC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/12/2011 -- Leading briefcase manufacturer MEZZI is excited to expand its product line with a variety of new cases. The company has added a number of distinctive aluminum cases, including Netbook cases, cases for Mac laptops, a tool kit set, makeup/jewelry cases, and CD cases.



The expanded line gives consumers a broader selection when it comes to choosing an aluminum laptop case (http://www.mezzi.com/Laptop-Cases/) or other metal carrying case, according to the company’s president, David Mezzi. “It is our goal to be the No. 1 aluminum case manufacturer, with an aluminum case for every possible use,” he said. “This new product line brings us one step closer to that goal.”



MEZZI’s new product line features the “Royal Collection”, which is a set of molded aluminum laptop cases in various sizes. Perhaps the most impressive component of the collection is a Netbook case with a classy purple velvet interior. The product, which is perfect for smaller laptops, iPads and other mobile devices, comes in three different sizes to accommodate laptops with screens up to 13.5, 15.5 and 17.5.



The company’s new MEZZI M-ZERO Molded Aluminum Laptop Case is especially designed to carry Mac laptop computers. It features an eye-catching glossy white aluminum exterior and fits laptop screen sizes up to 17 inches. The case is accented with a padded black leatherette interior, chrome handle and an ergonomic shoulder strap that make it suitable for men or women. Other new products from MEZZI include:



M1 Molded attaché case with plenty of room for two laptops or a single laptop with accessories

Duo Tool Kit, a limited-time, two-for-one deal featuring a larger and smaller tool case—both of which have adjustable dividers and ample space for various tools

Makeup cases that come in various different configurations and can also be used to hold jewelry and other items

Two new CD cases, one for traveling and one for storing an entire CD collection in one place



As a company, MEZZI has successfully differentiated itself by offering a variety of premium cases at reasonable prices. “Many of our competitors charge twice as much for very similar products,” Mezzi said. “We have many unique designs and a wide selection. This selection keeps growing while we keep quality very high.”



MEZZI has been designing and manufacturing aluminum briefcases and other cases for more than 15 years. Over the years, its product line has increased from a few cases to a complete spectrum of products for a variety of uses. MEZZI currently sells briefcases and laptop cases in various finishes, styles and sizes, as well as metal gun cases (http://www.mezzi.com/Aluminum-Gun-Cases/), art portfolio cases (http://www.mezzi.com/Portfolio-Cases/), travel cases and even business card cases. The company’s stylish products have been prominently featured in movies, TV shows and music videos.



To learn more about MEZZI’s expanded product line, please visit http://www.MEZZI.com or contact David Mezzi at (604) 323-0480.

