MEZZI Offers a Rare Sneak Peek at Hot New iPad Cases

Richmond, BC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/18/2011 -- MEZZI, world renowned aluminum case manufacturer, is offering a glimpse of a forthcoming hot new product before its arrival in early May. The company's new line of iPad cases http://www.mezzi.com/iPad-Cases/ will be available in three colors - black, pink and white. With an estimated 7+ million Apple iPads and iPad 2 sold in the first quarter of 2011 and 6+ million original iPads sold during past Christmas season, MEZZI finds the demand for protecting these devices is on the rise.



"When consumers invest between $500 - $800 for a compact mobile device that fits so nicely in their backpack or briefcase, they also want to ensure their investment will stay safe and operational for as long as possible," explains MEZZI President, David Mezzi. "This is why MEZZI has brought its expertise, brand awareness and touch of style to provide a cost-effective iPad case for the millions who need them."



When Apple's Steve Jobs unveiled the iPad 2 in late March, the tech world was abuzz with how different the iPad 2 would be from its predecessor. Dual-sided cameras, a faster dual-core processor, thinner, lighter and a 10-hour battery life - these are what set the iPad 2 apart. Thousands waited in line to be one of the first to purchase the new iPad 2, and reviews have shown that the mobile device is so far living up to its hype. Since the iPad and iPad 2 will long be part of everyone's future, so is the need to protect it against the potentially damaging mishaps these devices are exposed to every day - including bumps, scratches and light splashes of coffee.



MEZZI's new hand-stitched, leather-replicate iPad cases will fit and protect both the original iPad and the iPad 2 from these minor mishaps and more. And with a price tag of $49.95, it means affordable protection for the mass consumer.



"We are very excited about the release of our new iPad cases," says David Mezzi, "especially with the three color offerings we will have. The iPad and iPad 2 are great tools, whether for pleasure, business or education. Why not keep them safe and secure?"



MEZZI current and expanding lines of aluminum cases have laid the foundation for the company's many successes in the industry. Several of its cases have appeared in high-profile movies, television shows and music videos. Recently, a MEZZI aluminum case was used in Jay-Z's "Show Me What You Got" music video and on FOX's hit show, "Fringe." On the big screen, the company's cases have appeared alongside Jason Statham in 13 and Tom Cruise in Mission: Impossible III. They have long been a stable on NBC's hit game show Deal or No Deal.



For more information about the release of MEZZI's upcoming iPad cases or to see photos their new product, visit http://www.MEZZI.com. MEZZI can also be found on Facebook and Twitter.



About MEZZI

MEZZI has been manufacturing and retailing fashionable, affordable aluminum cases for more than 15 years. In that time, MEZZI has grown its business from only a handful of briefcases to a full line of cases suitable for a variety of uses, including laptop cases http://www.mezzi.com/Laptop-Cases/, metal gun cases http://www.mezzi.com/Aluminum-Gun-Cases/, art portfolio cases http://www.mezzi.com/Art-Portfolio-Cases/, travel cases http://www.mezzi.com/Travel-Cases/, netbook cases http://www.mezzi.com/Netbook-Cases/ and business card cases http://www.mezzi.com/Business-Card-Cases/ . The company's cases are frequently sought by celebrities and producers for movies, television shows, music videos and high-end gifts. Find out more about MEZZI aluminum cases at http://www.MEZZI.com.

