MF Kershner Global Ventures, LLC Launches Website Featuring Quality Pet Supplies

Deer Park, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/30/2016 --M.F. Kershner is proud to announce the creation and launch of his new website venture, http://www.MrKsPetShop.com. The website offers a wide variety of pet supplies with a particular focus on the interactive and fun bowls and feeders, airline approved pet carriers, and flea and tick products. Kershner, who has owned and loved dogs from childhood, was inspired by the happiness and comfort that pets bring into each and every day. After learning about the possibilities of an online store, Kershner wanted to help pet owners get the products that they would need to ensure they can take the best care of all of the pets in their lives.



There are many excellent pet supplies featured within the merchandise of MrKsPetShop.com. Customers who want to treat their loyal dogs to the best can find anti-anxiety and calming dog jackets, dog training aids such as electronic training collars, dog toys and treats, and much more. Those with a soft spot for feline friends can get everything from cat scratching posts to cat training aids and thermal cat mats. For those who are into watching birds or having them in their home, the bird selection includes large bird cages, wood birdhouses, and wild bird seed. Fish lovers can find aquariums and kits, fish flakes, pellet fish food, water care products, among other items. For those who have reptiles, reptile heaters will keep them comfortable as well as the variety of reptile habitats. In the future, Kershner plans to further expand the product lines offered on his website. By periodically updating the merchandise, he hopes to encourage customers to keep coming back to his online store to check out what new items have been added.



Customer service is of the utmost importance to Kershner regarding each and every transaction made on MrKsPetShop.com. He wants to ensure that customers have positive experiences on his website by providing them with a rich selection of pet supplies in an easy-to-navigate layout as well as having many unique and hard-to-find items available.



To complement the main website, Kershner is also launching a blog located at http://www.MrKsPetProductsReview.com.



The blog will feature topics related to pet care in general such as the best interactive cat toys, the benefits of waterproof dog beds, and what to look for when getting a mini aquarium. Topics already covered include feeling good about giving a dog natural dog treats and giving your dog more space with an Argo pet carrier. Kershner hopes to give valuable tips and information to pet owners on how to better care for their pets.



About MrKsPetShop.com

MrKsPetShop.com – a division of MF Kershner Global Ventures, LLC – is owned and operated by Web entrepreneur M.F. Kershner. Kershner is also affiliated with MFKMainStreetUSA.com, a website featuring quality bath, kitchen, and lifestyle products.



