MF Kershner Global Ventures, LLC Launches Website Offering Unique Products of All Kinds

Deer Park, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/07/2015 --M. F. Kershner, along with his wife Fran, is pleased to announce the creation and launch of his new website venture, http://www.MFKMainStreetUSA.com. The website offers a wide selection of unique products that cannot often be found within the large box stores that most people shop in.



Kershner was inspired to start his website by his nostalgia for the way shopping worked when he was a child. He wanted to bring back the friendly small town shopping experience where people would wander between shops on main street browsing items that were unique and interesting. He created his website to offer this atmosphere for shopping on the internet.



There are many unique products that can be found within the merchandise of MFKMainStreetUSA.com. The website is divided into smaller shops that offer a wide range of products. The first shop that is open is a bath shop, called Yvonne's Bath Shoppe, which offers a wide range of vessel sinks, wooden hampers, bathroom towel racks, pedestal toilet paper holders, and much more. In the future, the Kershners plan on adding shops to sell unique holiday items, party supplies, handmade soaps and bath salts, pet supplies, and many other items. By continuing to add new products and new shops, he hopes to expand his website to offer a wide variety of items for all kinds of people.



Providing a well-organized website with the main street America feel is very important to Kershner. MFKMainStreetUSA.com is divided out into different shops that customers can browse without being pressured to buy anything. Customer service is personalized. When customers call, the business number or email the business they speak directly to the business owner rather than a call center.



To complement the main website, Kershner is also launching a blog located at http://www.MFKMainStreetUSABlog.com



The blog will cover topics related to the products offered on the website. Kershner will be writing about the items that are offered on the main website, what new items are being added, and how to use these items within your home. The goal of the blog is to provide some additional information about the unique products offered on the main website.



MFKMainStreetUSA.com, a division of MF Kershner Global Ventures, LLC, is owned and operated by Web entrepreneur M. F. Kershner.



