MFS Supply, a leading manufacturer and distributor of securing and hardware products for REO contractors, real estate agents, and property managers is pleased to announce the addition of Mike Klem as its new Director of Sales.



Mr. Klem, a Canfield resident and Youngstown State alumn, brings with him over 20 years of professional sales and marketing experience. He comes to us from The Tranzonic Companies, where he served as Director of Marketing for 4 years. He will be responsible for developing sales strategies that will help with the growth and expansion of MFS Supply.



"Mike has outstanding credentials and is a great fit for this important new position. As we continue to grow and diversify, we recognized that we needed someone like Mike to help us enhance our sales approach,” explained Mike Hajec, Director of Operations & Development.



About MFS Supply

MFS Supply is a leading manufacturer and distributor of securing and hardware products for REO contractors, real estate agents, and property managers. As #23 on Inc. 500 2010 list, MFS Supply is committed to being the #1 provider of property preservation supplies by offering hundreds of top quality products, competitive pricing, superior customer service, and quick delivery to anywhere in the country.