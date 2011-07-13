Solon, OH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/13/2011 --MFS Supply, a leading manufacturer and distributor of securing and hardware products for REO contractors, real estate agents, and property managers relocates its West Coast Distribution facility.



“As our business continues to grow and expand, strategically, we needed a larger and more versatile facility,” explained Mike Hajec, Director of Operations & Development. “The bottom line is that our new facility will allow us to better serve the needs of our customers, which is our number one priority.”



The new facility is located at 14029 Bolsa Lane in Cerritos, CA 90703.



About MFS Supply

MFS Supply is a leading manufacturer and distributor of securing and hardware products for REO contractors, real estate agents, and property managers. As #23 on Inc. 500 2010 list, MFS Supply is committed to being the #1 provider of property preservation supplies by offering hundreds of top quality products, competitive pricing, superior customer service, and quick delivery to anywhere in the country.