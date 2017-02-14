mHealth Ecosystem to Exhibit an Upward Traction and Exceed $23 Billion by the End of 2017

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/14/2017 --mHealth- The Future Of Humanizing Healthcare



Market Reports Center announces the addition of a new research-based report on global mHealth Ecosystem to their offerings. According to the report, global mobile healthcare market is projected to exhibit growth and exceed $23 Billion by the end of 2017.



mHealth(Mobile health), is a sub-segment of eHealth. It involves the use of mobile devices, applications, smartphones, PDAs, tablet computers to provide diagnostic services, improve access to healthcare information and enhance distribution of routine as well as emergency health services.



This report has 9 chapters and 106 tables and figures spread through 424 pages. The report comes with an associated Excel datasheet suite covering quantitative data from all numeric forecasts presented in the report.



View more details: https://marketreportscenter.com/reports/455245/the-mhealth-mobile-healthcare-ecosystem-2017-2030-opportunities-challenges-strategies-forecasts



mHealth applications enable the secure communication, collection, and exchange of personal health data among various end users including providers, payers, and patients. Monitoring vital signs and sending valuable healthcare information to medical experts is simplified with the use of mobile applications. The use of mobile technologies and applications facilitate easy transition across health services. This aids in lowering hospital readmissions and improved patient outcomes. The mHealth ecosystem is expected to exhibit an upward traction with more than 7 billion mobile phone subscriptions shortly.



Download Free PDF Sample Pages of Report here https://marketreportscenter.com/request-sample/455245



MHealth - mobile healthcare solutions let staff and workers of the healthcare ecosystem access all types of information while managing risks and controlling costs. It becomes easier to offer patient care economically by leveraging the profits of security loaded and integrated wireless policy. It also improves response time and boosts patient output while lowering cost and risks.



The healthcare industry has been one to adopt enterprise mobility early. Now, mobile devices and applications significantly contribute towards betterment in each facet of the healthcare ecosystem. Mobile healthcare solutions are doing an outstanding job in resolving some of the major issues faced by the industry as demand for quality healthcare, rising costs, increasing error rates, rapidly-changing regulatory environment, and declining profitability. Early years of the adoption were full of doubts on the utility and success. However, now it is changed to trust and expanding the role of applications, enterprise software and mobile devices in healthcare systems. At present, there is a remarkable shift in administration and patient care with mobility becoming an important model for both healthcare organizations and patients.



Check Discount on the Full Report at https://marketreportscenter.com/request-discount/455245



Changes in lifestyle together with growing geriatric population has caused in increasing cases of chronic diseases. Mobile health makes use of advanced network services to transfer data on physiology and environment of a patient. Mobile network operators can take advantage of this trend for the capitalization of their mobile connectivity services and offer mHealth mobile healthcare services in the form of content-based wellness information, mobile telemedicine, and healthcare call centers to their consumer base. The majority of the operators have established themselves as reliable consumer brands. They are also focusing on providing services beyond just connectivity. The market comprises participants segmented into MNO (mobile network operators), healthcare providers, device vendors, and content providers. mHealth also offers a lucrative opportunity for the pharmaceutical industry.



Short battery life of mobile devices, lack of standard communication protocols and settlement policies, cost issues; infrastructural challenges are some of the factors that may hamper the growth of this market during the projected period.



The report provides in-depth analysis of opportunities, challenges, applications, strategies & forecasts, key market drivers, future roadmap, deployment case studies, value chain analysis, and strategic recommendations.



About Market Reports Center

Market Reports Center is an e-commerce platform obliging the needs of knowledge workers, experts, professionals who are subject to market research information for their work, or to make strategic business decisions. We are dedicated to create a comprehensive offering of market research which is accurate, credible and affordable.



Market Reports Center currently has more than 4,00,000 plus titles and 50+ Publishers on our platform and growing consistently. We cover more than 35 industry verticals being: Automotive, Electronics, Manufacturing, Pharmaceuticals, Healthcare, Chemicals, Construction, Agriculture, Food, Beverages, Banking & Finance, Media and Government, Public Sector Studies.



Connect for more details:

Sam Collins

Market Reports Center

646-883-3044 (US)

Email: info@marketreportscenter.com