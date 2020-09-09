Miami Artist Razzie Confirms His New EP "Say Less"

Fort Lauderdale, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/09/2020 --It has been confirmed that Razzie will be releasing his highly anticipated four track EP on the seventeenth of October this year and it will be available to stream on all major streaming platforms.



After five undeniably successful single releases, it's fair to say that this debut EP will contain four of Razzie's best tracks. Make sure you follow Razzie on social media to keep up to date with upcoming releases and performances!



Razzie is a Hip-Hop/Rap artist, based in Miami, who has been rapping since the young age of fourteen. He was originally involved in the Hot Topik crew but later made the bold move to work on his own solo career. With a passion for evolving the Hip-Hop genre, Razzie's sound combines elements from modern Hip-Hop, as well as "the grit" from the golden age; resulting in an amalgamated style that has been described as "catchy…direct and edgy".



"His music shows his personality and knack for creating innovative sounds that are currently putting him on the map."



Some of his most successful streaming tracks to date include 'Trapped In Ice', amassing an astonishing two-hundred and fifty-five thousand streams, and '2 A.M.', which gathered over one-hundred and twenty-two thousand streams on Spotify alone. With numbers like that, there is no question surrounding the fact that Razzie is a Hip-Hop/Rap artist that you need to keep your eye on over the course of 2020.