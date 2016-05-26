Miami Award Program Honors the Achievement of Monster Export

Miami, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/26/2016 --Monster Export has been selected for the 2016 Miami Award in the Car Dealers category by the Miami Award Program.



Each year, the Miami Award Program identifies companies that we believe have achieved exceptional marketing success in their local community and business category. These are local companies that enhance the positive image of small business through service to their customers and our community. These exceptional companies help make the Miami area a great place to live, work and play.



Various sources of information were gathered and analyzed to choose the winners in each category. The 2016 Miami Award Program focuses on quality, not quantity. Winners are determined based on the information gathered both internally by the Miami Award Program and data provided by third parties.



About Miami Award Program

The Miami Award Program is an annual awards program honoring the achievements and accomplishments of local businesses throughout the Miami area. Recognition is given to those companies that have shown the ability to use their best practices and implemented programs to generate competitive advantages and long-term value.



The Miami Award Program was established to recognize the best of local businesses in our community. Our organization works exclusively with local business owners, trade groups, professional associations and other business advertising and marketing groups. Our mission is to recognize the small business community's contributions to the U.S. economy.



SOURCE: Miami Award Program



CONTACT:

Miami Award Program

Email: PublicRelations@awardconnections.org

URL: http://www.awardconnections.org



Media Contacts:

Contact Person: Molly Mason

Level 33, 25 Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London, E14 5LB, UK

Phone: +44 20 3743 1290

Email: info@monsterexport.uk

Website: http://monsterexport.uk