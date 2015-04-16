Coral Gables, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/16/2015 --Avant-Garde Salon and Spa is a Great Lengths Certified Salon Located in Miami.



Avant-Garde is thrilled to announce that they are a Great Lengths hair extension certified salon in Miami. Great Lengths supreme hair extension quality offers customers thicker, longer and fuller hair with intense and long lasting colors, made from the finest 100% human hair of guaranteed origin. Great Lengths extensions provides flawless colors for hair extensions. Providing more than 50 hair colors, which blend with all hair tones. Great Lengths hair strand shades span a wide range of hues from rich glossy dark brown shades to vibrant natural reds, to silky black and natural blonde shades. Great Lengths also provides a variety of fashion colors, glitter strands with delicate Swarovski crystals and a wide range of choices for hair extensions.



Have a special occasion, prom, wedding, attending a special event, or simply looking to update your look, dreaming of having fuller, thicker and longer hair? Visit Avant-Garde Salon and Spa, their master hair stylist will help you achieve the perfect look for your memorial day with hair extensions from Great Lengths. Their hair specialist will match your hair shade or get inspired and let your hair stylist conjure up a creation of harmonious hair color using two-tone hair strand options that create the best attention-grabbing hair contrasts and exceptional effects with the hair extensions.



About Avant-Garde Salon and Spa

Avant-Garde Salon and Spa in Miami is a South Florida premier salon located in Coral Gables. Avant Garde motto, "Experience the Experience", prides itself on providing not only the best salon and hair styling services since 1976, but on pampering their customers. They offer fully equipped spa treatment rooms where you can enjoy facials with the exclusive French skincare line, CARITA or rejuvenate with a relaxing Swedish spa massage.



The salon prides itself on only using the best products on the market, including Kerastase, Moroccanoil, L'Oreal and now Great Length Hair Extensions.



Avant-Garde Salon offers a wide array of hair styling services; their staff is known for creating some of the best hairstyles and up-dos for special events, weddings, local TV station celebrities and celebrities. They cater to an exclusive clientele from Miami and South America, yet are always welcoming to new customers, inviting them to experience the enchantment of their master stylists and salon staff, making sure you leave feeling and looking glorious.



Call the Salon to schedule an appointment with an Avant-Garde Salon and Spa trained extensions stylist.



