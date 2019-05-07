Miami, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/07/2019 --Miami-based Brickell Travel Management (BTM), the only international travel management company headquartered in diverse South Florida, has announced its real estate purchase of 315 S. 21st Avenue in Hollywood, FL. The office will serve as the base for its growing entertainment and luxury leisure travel divisions. The company's headquarters recently moved to 66 West Flagler St. in Miami's burgeoning downtown area.



Founded in 2009 by brothers Maikel and Mitchell Rodriguez, Brickell Travel Management is celebrating a decade of success in managing corporate, entertainment and leisure travel in the US and Latin America.



BTM CEO Maikel Rodriguez explains, "We're always committed to growing with our diverse clients' needs in mind. Hollywood is crucial to our Florida expansion plans because of its strategic location between Miami and Ft. Lauderdale. The City and The Greater Hollywood Chamber of Commerce continue to do an impeccable job in attracting new residents and new businesses into the area, and we look forward to being key travel partners in the local growth."



The company has developed from a small Florida operation of just three employees into a $100 million multinational travel management company with offices in Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, and the United Kingdom.



About Brickell Travel Management:

Brickell Travel Management is a privately-owned Miami-based travel management company, specializing in the corporate TMC industry in South Florida. Celebrating a decade of operation in 2019, the company has emerged as a market leader, and gateway to Latin America business travel. With annual sales surpassing $100 million, BTM credits its success to a commitment to personalized service and cutting-edge travel management technology. Brickell Travel Management is a South Florida Business Journal's "2019 Business of the Year" finalist. For more information on the best travel agency in Miami, please call +1 (305) 856-8889.



Media Relations Contact:

Miguel Carrillo

Vice President, Global Sales & Marketing

T. +1 (305) 856-8889 | miguel.carrillo@brickelltravel.com

66 W Flagler St. 8th Floor, Miami, FL 33130