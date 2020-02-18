Miami, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/18/2020 --Miami-based Brickell Travel Management (BTM), the only international travel management company headquartered in diverse South Florida, has received the 2019 American Express Travel Representative Excellence Award.



Each year the American Express Representative Excellence Program honors the country's top 25 performing agency members in its travel network. The distinction singles out outstanding sales achievements, leadership, dedication to customer service, and commitment to the values of the American Express brand.



Brickell Travel began as a corporate and entertainment agency in 2009. In 2017, it launched a rapidly growing luxury leisure division and has been gaining attention for its award-winning custom travel services ever since.



Brickell Travel CEO Maikel Rodriguez says, "It's incredibly rewarding to be recognized by American Express for our commitment to deliver the best traveler experience through teamwork, value, and investments in a state-of-the-art travel program. Our robust year-over-year growth is something the entire team deserves to celebrate."



About Brickell Travel Management

Brickell Travel Management is a privately-owned Miami-based travel management company, specializing in consolidating travel in the U.S., Latin America and across the globe. Since launching in 2009, the company has emerged as a market leader, and a gateway to Latin America business travel. It is the only U.S. TMC with wholly owned offices in six key Latin American markets including Mexico, Colombia, Peru, Chile, Argentina, and Brazil. Along with dedicated corporate and entertainment divisions, the award-winning luxury leisure division has helped push sales over $100 million annually. BTM credits its success to a commitment to personalized service and cutting-edge travel management technology. Brickell Travel Management is a South Florida Business Journal "2019 Business of the Year" finalist. For more information on the best travel agency in Miami, please call +1 (305) 856-8889.