Miami-Based Brickell Travel Management Named Florida's Only Elite Partner by SAP Concur

Miami-based Brickell Travel Management (BTM), the only international travel management company headquartered in diverse South Florida, has announced its latest distinction as being named Florida's sole Elite Partner to SAP Concur.



Elite Partners alone may access the full suite of SAP Concur tools to provide customers a seamless integration with the program's entire ecosystem of travel solutions. Brickell Travel is uniquely capable of capturing spend and supporting travelers — no matter how or where trips are booked. As a result, BTM can deliver greater visibility and control of all T&E spend, compliance across all reservations, an enhanced travel experience, and, most importantly, improved traveler safety.



Brickell Travel CEO Maikel Rodriguez explains, "This distinction by SAP Concur is an acknowledgment of all of the hard work and investments we've made in order to assist our clients in planning, deploying and managing a state-of-the-art travel program. Concur Travel has evolved into a very robust and complex system. I think that today, more than ever, choosing the most capable TMC partner can have a huge impact on the overall value clients can get from their Concur Travel investment. This ranges from the initial evaluation, to custom configuration, all the way to training and adoption strategies. We're very excited about our future developments in the years to come."



About Brickell Travel Management

Brickell Travel Management is a privately-owned Miami-based travel management company, specializing in consolidating travel in the U.S., Latin America and across the globe. Celebrating a decade of operation in 2019, the company has emerged as a market leader, and a gateway to Latin America business travel. It is the only U.S. TMC with wholly owned offices in six key Latin American markets including Mexico, Colombia, Peru, Chile, Argentina, and Brazil. With annual sales surpassing $100 million, BTM credits its success to a commitment to personalized service and cutting-edge travel management technology. Brickell Travel Management is a South Florida Business Journal "2019 Business of the Year" finalist. For more information on the best travel agency in Miami, please call +1 (305) 856-8889. Connect with us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.