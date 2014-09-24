Miami Based CPA, Mario Beckles, Opens Professional Service Firm Focused on Virtual Accounting, Tax, and Business Advisory

Miami, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/24/2014 --Beckles & Co. is pleased to announce its grand opening of its Miami headquarters. Noted CPA and investment banker, Mario A. Beckles, opened this practice in response to a growing need amongst small to medium sized business for real time accounting information and financial analysis.



Many small to medium sized business often times operates blindly without knowing their company’s financial condition on a real time basis. They usually don’t have the budget to support hiring a financial controller or CFO. In addition, write up services provided by traditional CPA firms only provide limited historical information to the business owner which is often times stale and useless. Rather Beckles & Co. uses a secure cloud based technology, known as Financial Accounting Cloud Technology Services (FACTS) which integrates QuickBooks Online and a financial management solution.



Their service provides small to medium sized businesses with a dedicated accounting team lead by an experienced Financial Controller/CPA supported by a full charge bookkeeper. They offer daily accounting in addition to budgeting, forecasting and financial management.



For more information, please visit their outsourced bookkeeping and controller services page, located at: http://www.becklescpa.com/client-accounting.php



The firm also provides full service payroll processing for any sized business, individual and expatriate tax preparation and IRS representation. The firm also provides IPO Advisory services for U.S. based and non U.S. based companies looking to go public here in the United States. Mr. Beckles has extensive experience assisting companies with listing on the Over the Counter Markets or OTC.



About Beckles & Co.

Beckles & Co. a professional services firm that offers Outsourced Accounting, Tax, and Business Advisory to individuals and leading small to medium sized businesses both nationally and internationally. Beckles & Co. capitalizes on the extensive experience of licensed CPA Mario Beckles, to provide the best level of service to their clients. Prior to forming Beckles & Co., Mario held positions such as CFO of First Liberty Power Corp, a publicly traded mining company, Partner at Jersey Fortress Capital Partners, a boutique investment banking firm, Senior Financial Reporting Analyst with SimplexGrinnell, a $2B Fire & Security Contractor, Manager of Internal audit at Claire’s Stores, a $1.5B global specialty retailer, and Senior Auditor with Deloitte, a big 4 accounting firm.



Mario is a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants. He is also a licensed Certified Public Accountant with the State board of Massachusetts.



For more information about Beckles & Co. and the services they offer, please visit them at http://www.becklescpa.com/ or call toll free at 844-866-3566.