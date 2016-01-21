Miami, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/21/2016 --Montesino Law, a Miami-based law firm with a focus on business law matters, today announced the launch of its pro bono program.



As part of this initiative, the firm is seeking individuals or local companies interested in forming a non-profit organization. As currently envisioned, the firm will waive all attorney's fees to help interested parties apply for 501(c)(3) status, which provides a number of benefits including exemption from federal income tax and the ability to receive tax-deductible contributions.



"We are excited for the opportunity to become more involved in the community," said Armando Montesino of Montesino Law. "Helping local residents navigate through city and county regulations as part of our legal aid Community Development Clinic is one of my favorite memories of law school."



"I was born and raised in Miami, so going to law school in the Midwest was an eye-opening experience," remarked Montesino, who was inspired by the efforts of local residents to improve their community and fight for their legal rights. "The clients and legal challenges I dealt with were very interesting. We secured help for one local organization that fed the needy by farming on vacant and abandoned lots, and counseled another group that successfully lobbied the city commission to allow backyard chickens in the city under certain conditions."



Eager to build on his earlier successes as a licensed attorney, Montesino is ready to direct his firm's pro bono efforts closer to home. "Montesino Law is positioned to provide similar pro bono services, tailored to the needs of South Florida. Providing counsel for clients interested in structuring non-profit organizations is one such critical need."



About Armando Montesino

Armando Montesino obtained his juris doctorate in 2012 from the University of Notre Dame Law School. He earned his undergraduate degree from Florida International University where he double-majored in accounting and finance. Prior to founding Montesino Law, Montesino worked for nearly ten years at large publicly-traded companies in accounting and finance roles.



Interested parties should email ProBono@MontesinoLaw.com for more information.