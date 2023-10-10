Miami, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/10/2023 --Miami Clinical Research offers its clients the latest in medical studies with the help of its 33,000-square-foot main location called, "Beacon Campus." The campus is home to their overnight sleep study department, state-of-the-art equipment, and advanced technologies available for research institutions. The Beacon Research Campus includes a total of 86 exam rooms, a 24-hour PBMC laboratory, a Specialty Compounding Pharmacy, Endoscopy and Uroscopy services, X-ray/CT/MRI imaging, and other research capabilities which are associated with comprehensive research institutions.



The experienced professionals at Miami Clinical Research have received numerous awards & acknowledgements from pharmaceutical sponsors. In 2023, Miami Clinical Research received the notable distinction of being named " A Top 10 Clinical Research Provider," by Life Sciences Review (a premier publication known in the pharmaceutical-manufacturing industry).



Miami Clinical Research understands that medical research is an ever-evolving field that requires the latest and most advanced technologies and equipment. They are committed to providing Sponsors with a "White-Glove" service in all aspects during a clinical study. With the comprehensive band-width of a large research institution, Miami Clinical Research prides itself in maintaining a strong customer service initiative with all of its pharmaceutical clients.



Their cutting-edge technology and reliable services unlock the possibilities of medical research and allow Sponsors to get the most accurate/up-to-date results. With Miami Clinical Research, Sponsors are by-passing many traditional avenues to conduct trials, while saving time and monies. For more information, visit miamiclinicalresearch.com.



About Miami Clinical Research

Since 2008, Miami Clinical Research has been a team of healthcare professionals focused on advancing health and wellness through medical research. The group utilizes state-of-the-art equipment and technology to bring medical studies to life. With their cutting-edge facilities and quality services, they ensure that research is conducted to the highest standards.