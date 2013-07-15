Miami, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/15/2013 --Electric cigarette and Vapor Shops in Miami are few and far between however these small and very specialized locations offer Miami locals the personalized touch and knowledge that cannot be found at a gas station or high volume retail chain. The Miami local Vapor shop is the one stop source for all things vapor and electric cigarette related.



Ekocigs, a veteran electric cigarette provider will offer top quality affordable electronic cigarette kits and E juice in the Miami area on July 19th and as part of the grand opening, they are giving away two Bruno Mars concert tickets. The Bruno Mars concert will be August 30th 2013 at the American Airlines Arena and the promotion is open to anyone who buys an Eko kit between opening date and August 29th. The winner will be announced on the company's website on August 29th.



In addition to the concert ticket giveaway, Eko Cigs is going to start a switch campaign called "Taper to Vapor" where customers can turn in any unused pack of cigarettes for a free disposable e cig. If the customer does decide to switch, they can use the Taper to Vapor voucher for a 20% discount off any Eko Cigs kit. Visit TaporToVapor.com for more program details.



"When deciding on what vapor shop to buy from, there are some critical things to consider" says Ariel Perez, owner of Eko Cigs and Ekocigs.com.



"Here are a few things to keep in mind:



1. How long has the company been in business?

(You should go with a reliable established shop and you can find this out by visiting their website or searching for relevant articles on Google. Do not buy from unreliable sources).



2. Is there easy to access parking?

(This is critical because your time is valuable. Don't waste time by looking for parking, keep moving if it takes more than three minutes to get parking).



3. Is the shop easily accessible from a main street?

(Again, your time is precious. Don't waste time looking for the store. Find the directions and use GPS to get there, that's the fastest way).



4. Are the prices realistic?

(You DO NOT need to pay $100 for a kit, simple as that!).



5. Is there a good selection?

(There are different battery sizes, accessories, and e juice, make sure you have options)."



Stop by the Eko Cigs Vapor Shop in Miami located at:



7175 SW 8th St.

Miami, Fl 33144

Or visit Ekocigs to preview the selection.